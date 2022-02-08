Maulana Naseeruddin’s son Nasir acquitted in Ahmedabad bomb blast case

Hyderabad: After 13 years of detention a special court in Gujarat on Tuesday acquitted Raziuddin Nasir the youngest son of late Maulana Naseeruddin in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case.

Despite his acquittal Nasir will stay in jail since another criminal case pertaining to alleged attack on jail authorities is still pending. He is one among the 28 accused persons who have been acquitted in the case.

His acquittal has brought cheer among the family members since they have been awaiting justice for thirteen years.

Raziuddin Nasir a resident of Jeevan Yar jung colony in Saidabad is the son of former President Wahdat-E-Islami Maulana Naseeruddin who died in 2020.

In 2008, the detection crime branch of Ahmedabad police arrested Nasir with a claim that he is one of the member of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), a faction of radicals of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), were involved in the blasts. On July 26, 2008, 19 bombs rocked the city and killed 56 people across Ahmedabad.

He was charged with murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy and was slapped with anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The trial in the case began in December 2009 against 78 persons. The trial in this high-profile and sensitive case initially took place inside the Sabarmati central jail for security reasons and the proceedings were later conducted mostly through video-conferencing. The court had merged all 35 FIRs pertaining to the blast.

Earlier in 2015, the sessions court at Hubli Karnataka acquitted Raziuddin Nasir and sixteen of his associates in a criminal conspiracy case pertaining to the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) case.

The Corps of Detectives (CoD) of Karnataka police in January 2008 arrested Nasir and others SIMI for allegedly carrying out the subversive and terrorists activities. The Karnataka police claimed that Nasir had organized an arms training camp in a forest area near Hubli along with his fellow SIMI members.

He was acquitted after the prosecution failed to prove charges against him.