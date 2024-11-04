Maya Ali slams trolls questioning her chemistry with Wahaj Ali

Islamabad: Pakistani actors Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali are lighting up screens with their latest drama, Sunn Mere Dil, though not all fans have embraced their on-screen pairing. While many are stunned by their performances, a section of viewers and fans have not been very happy since beginning only. They have expressed mixed reactions, particularly comparing Wahaj’s past chemistry with Yumna Zaidi to his current role alongside Maya.

Some netizens questioned Maya’s chemistry with Wahaj, with some going as far as to criticize her age and suitability for the role. One social media user wrote, “At first, I don’t get her character and acting… I tolerate this drama because I am jobless.” In a cool-headed response, Maya replied, “Meri Jan, no one is forcing you to watch it. #Peace.”

Another comment directed at her stated, “No offense, zero acting… bad casting opposite Wahaj Ali, please replace her, she looks aged.” Maya’s sharp reply was, “Next time casting aap se puch ke karein ge,.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Sunn Mere Dil continues to gain traction. Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, it’s a high-budget drama directed by Haseeb Hassan, known for Alif and Jannat Se Aagay, with a script by celebrated writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar. The show features a star-studded cast, including Usama Khan, Hira Mani, Amar Khan, Saba Hameed, Muhammad Ahmed, and Shahveer Kadwani.

The story centers on a one-sided love tale involving a wealthy businessman, Bilal Abdullah (played by Wahaj Ali), who falls deeply for Sadaf Namdar (played by Maya Ali), a financially struggling woman facing hardships after her father’s passing and her younger brother’s illness.