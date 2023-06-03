Mayawati condoles loss of lives in Odisha train accident, seeks high-level inquiry

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday expressed sorrow at the loss of live in the train accident in Odisha and sought a time-bound high-level inquiry into the cause.

Three trains derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence, killing at least 238 people and injuring more than 900 in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati expressed sadness at the loss of lives and hoped that the victims’ kin would find the strength to overcome the sorrow.

“The Centre should take this horrific accident very seriously and conduct an immediate, high-level, time-bound inquiry into it and provide appropriate financial assistance to the families of all the deceased and arrange better treatment for the injured persons. This is the demand of the BSP,” she said in another tweet.

2. केन्द्र सरकार इस भीषण दुर्घटना को पूरी गंभीरता से लेते हुए इसकी तत्काल उच्च-स्तरीय समयबद्ध जाँच कराने के साथ ही सभी मृतक के परिवारों को शीघ्र समुचित आर्थिक सहायता देने तथा घायलों के लिए बेहतर इलाज की व्यवस्था करके उनकी ज़िन्दगी बहाल करने में पूरी मदद करेे, बीएसपी की यह माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 3, 2023

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units, besides 1,200 personnel, are working at the accident site. The bodies are being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.

“The death toll in the Balasore train accident has risen to 238,” Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena told reporters at the state secretariat in