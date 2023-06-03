Odisha train tragedy: Stars Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR express grief

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 3rd June 2023 10:44 am IST
Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR (IANS)

Hyderabad: Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Junior NTR have expressed condolences over the Odisha train tragedy in which at least 233 persons died and 900 injured.

Chiranjeevi stated: “Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families.”

“I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life saving blood units.”

Junior NTR stated: “Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident.”

“My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time.”

