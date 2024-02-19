Mayawati dismisses rumours of alliance, says BSP to go solo in LS polls

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday dismissed rumours of forming an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that her party will contest the elections on its own.

Mayawati, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has also asked workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to be beware of such rumours.

“Despite the BSP’s repeated declarations that it will not forge an alliance with any party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, rumours about an alliance are being spread every day. This proves that without the BSP, some parties are not going to fare well,” she said in a post on X.

1. आगामी लोकसभा आमचुनाव बीएसपी द्वारा किसी भी पार्टी से गठबंधन नहीं करने की बार-बार स्पष्ट घोषणा के बावजूद आएदिन गठबंधन सम्बंधी अफवाह फैलाना यह साबित करता है कि बीएसपी के बिना कुछ पार्टियों की यहाँ सही से दाल गलने वाली नहीं है, जबकि बीएसपी को अपने लोगों का हित सर्वोपरि है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 19, 2024

Therefore, keeping in view the interest and welfare of society, particularly the poor, exploited and neglected, “the BSP’s decision is to contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own with the strength of its people”, Mayawati said

2. अतः सर्वसमाज के ख़ासकर ग़रीबों, शोषितों एवं उपेक्षितों के हित व कल्याण के मद्देनज़र बीएसपी का देश भर में अपने लोगों के तन, मन, धन के सहारे अकेले अपने बलबूते पर लोकसभा आमचुनाव लड़ने का फैसला अटल है। लोग अफवाहों से ज़रूर सावधान रहें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 19, 2024

The BSP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.