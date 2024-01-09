Hyderabad Mayor calls for strict action against hotels that compromise on food quality

Mayor Vijayalakshmi stressed that food safety inspectors should regularly check and test samples from restaurants, hotels, and fast-food centers in their respective areas

Updated: 9th January 2024 4:24 pm IST
Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

Hyderabad: In an effort to safeguard customers, Hyderabad city mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has directed authorities to take firm measures against hotels failing to meet quality standards.

In a review meeting held on Monday, the mayor, along with additional commissioner of health Sneha Sabarish, food safety officials, and corporators, emphasised the importance of delivering high-quality food to the city’s residents.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi stressed that food safety inspectors should regularly check and test samples from restaurants, hotels, and fast-food centers in their respective areas.

“Non-compliant establishments must face consequences, as per the prescribed standards.” The mayor highlighted the need for clean kitchens and the use of quality ingredients in hotels and restaurants, urging action at the field level against adulterated food.

To combat adulteration, the Mayor called for the implementation of measures through Food Safety on Wheels, under the auspices of the Food Safety Authority of India.

Food safety inspectors were advised to collaborate with the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) department during their inspections.

Gazetted Food Safety Assistant Director Balaji and corporators Narasimha Reddy, CV Reddy, Shravan, Rajasekhar Reddy, Bannala Geetha Praveen, and Padma Venkat Reddy, along with Food Safety Inspectors, participated in the programme.

