Mbappé becomes youngest player to reach 100 Champions League games

Rome: Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player with 100 Champions League appearances when he reached the century mark at age 27 in Real Madrid’s match at Roma.

And he celebrated the mark by scoring a first-half equalizer in Madrid’s 4-3 win.

Lionel Messi had set the previous record at age 28 against Roma in September 2015.

It wasn’t the only record Messi lost Wednesday. Erling Haaland scored twice in Manchester City’s 4-2 loss at home against Paris Saint-Germain to take his goal tally to 61 in 60 appearances in the competition.

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UEFA said Haaland, at 26 years, 85 days, became the youngest player to reach 60 goals in the Champions League, beating Messi’s record by one day.

Mbappé lined up at center forward in coach José Mourinho ‘s starting lineup for the match at the Stadio Olimpico and his 72nd Champions League goal moved him ahead of former Madrid player Raúl González into fifth place on the competition’s career scoring list.

He also scored Madrid’s opener in a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan last month.

Mbappé made his Champions League debut as a 17-year-old with Monaco in September 2016.

Mbappé led the Champions League scoring chart last season with 15 goals, including the second-fastest hat trick in competition history against Olympiacos when he netted three goals in six minutes and 42 seconds.