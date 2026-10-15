Mbappé becomes youngest player to reach 100 Champions League games

He celebrated the mark by scoring a first-half equalizer in Madrid's 4-3 win.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Mbappe penalty sends France past Paraguay into quarterfinals
Mbappe penalty sends France past Paraguay into quarterfinals

Rome: Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player with 100 Champions League appearances when he reached the century mark at age 27 in Real Madrid’s match at Roma.

And he celebrated the mark by scoring a first-half equalizer in Madrid’s 4-3 win.

Lionel Messi had set the previous record at age 28 against Roma in September 2015.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

It wasn’t the only record Messi lost Wednesday. Erling Haaland scored twice in Manchester City’s 4-2 loss at home against Paris Saint-Germain to take his goal tally to 61 in 60 appearances in the competition.

UEFA said Haaland, at 26 years, 85 days, became the youngest player to reach 60 goals in the Champions League, beating Messi’s record by one day.

Mbappé lined up at center forward in coach José Mourinho ‘s starting lineup for the match at the Stadio Olimpico and his 72nd Champions League goal moved him ahead of former Madrid player Raúl González into fifth place on the competition’s career scoring list.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

He also scored Madrid’s opener in a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan last month.

Mbappé made his Champions League debut as a 17-year-old with Monaco in September 2016.

Mbappé led the Champions League scoring chart last season with 15 goals, including the second-fastest hat trick in competition history against Olympiacos when he netted three goals in six minutes and 42 seconds.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Associated Press

Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, and a taste of the great journalism produced by AP members and customers.
Back to top button