MBBS, BDS admissions open at KNRUHS under Management Quota

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has issued a notification for MBBS and BDS admissions under the Management Quota in private, unaided, and minority medical and dental colleges across Telangana.

Eligible candidates can apply online before 5 PM on August 7. Applicants must have qualified in NEET-UG 2025.

Eligibility criteria

General Category: Minimum 144 marks (50th percentile)

SC, ST, BC Categories: Minimum 113 marks (40th percentile)

OC-PWD Category: Minimum 127 marks (45th percentile)

Seat distribution

Fifty per cent of the seats in private non-minority and minority colleges will be filled under the Convenor Quota. The remaining Category B seats come under the Management Quota, of which 85 percent are reserved for local candidates and 15 percent are open to candidates from across India.

In Neelima College, only 25 percent of Category B seats will be reserved for local candidates.

In minority institutions, seats will be allotted to Muslim candidates. If eligible Muslim candidates are not available in the final phase, up to 30 percent of seats may be offered to non-minority candidates.

Counseling process

After the application deadline, a provisional merit list will be published. Seats will then be allotted through web-based counselling.

Counselling for Category B and Category C (Management Quota) will be conducted after completion of Convenor Quota admissions.

Further details and updates are available on the university’s official website: https://knruhs.telangana.gov.in