MBBS issue: Telangana HC denies relief to Mahavir institute

Published: 10th June 2022
Hyderabad: The Telangana high court on Wednesday denied relief to the Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences and said that medical colleges cannot run on stay orders.

Three colleges in Telangana- Mahavir Institute of Medical Science in Vikarabad, MNR Medical College and Hospital in Sangareddy and TRR Institute of Medical Science in Patancheru, Hyderabad had 150 seats each cancelled by the National Medical Commission (NMC) because of ‘lack of infrastructure’.

At the same time, four colleges in Rajasthan faced the same issue and saw zero admissions. For one college each in Madhya Pradesh and Tamilnadu, 50 seats were reduced.

While both MBBS and PG medical seats have been cancelled for MNR College, PG seats have been cancelled in Mahavir Institute and TRR Institute has lost its letter of permission for the first renewal and second batch of admissions.

