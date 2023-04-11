‘MBBS seats increased by 240% in Telangana, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister T Harish Rao has said that the number of MBBS seats in the state have shot up by 240% since the formation of the state and termed it proof of the state’s ‘commitmen’t to improving healthcare.

“In 2014-15, Telangana had 2950 MBBS seats and 1183 PG seats. Today, the number of MBBS seats has increased by 240% to 7090, and the number of PG seats has increased by 111% to 2548,” said the minister.

Telangana government would be recruiting more assistant professors, completing the promotion process for associate professors, and providing 65 new professor promotions. The government also aims to fill 1442 assistant professor posts soon, said a government press release on Tuesday.

It further said that the state government is making efforts towards encouraging organ donation and saving the lives of others. “Efforts are being made towards brain-dead declaration, and a PMU for equipment maintenance has been established to ensure that all medical devices worth more than five lakh rupees are in working order.” it informed.

The government is also set to provide free medicines to discharged patients and has formed a board to inform patients of this initiative.

Last year, eight medical colleges have been established in the state. This year, nine more medical colleges will commence classes with 100 MBBS seats each.

With the recent approvals granted to Kamareddy, Khammam, and Kumrambhim Asifabad medical colleges, the state government is set to establish six more medical colleges.

Harish Rao said, “Maintaining discipline in medical colleges is important and it should be ensured that students are mentally prepared to enter the healthcare profession. To provide specialty services in rural areas, the government has allocated 800 PG Senior Residents to medical colleges in the districts and Vaidya Vidhana Parishad main hospitals”.

The health minister also said that the Superintendents are responsible for ensuring that medical colleges are operating in compliance with NMC norms and that all medical equipment is in working order.

Health secretary, Rizvi, director of medical education, Ramesh Reddy, director of public health, G Srinivasa Rao, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad commissioner, Ajay Kumar, superintendents, and principals of all district hospitals participated in the monthly review through video conference.