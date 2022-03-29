MBBS student from Telangana found dead under in Philippines

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old MBBS final year student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Davao, Philippines. Though the incident took place on March 7, it came it light recently.

The sub-inspector, when contacted by Telangana Today, said that a post mortem is being conducted on the body as the parents of the student have expressed doubts over the nature of the death.

Janagama Nagapujitha went to the Philippines to pursue MBBS four years ago. She was a native of the Incline colony of Ramagundam municipal corporation.

On the night of March 7, Nagapujitha went to sleep. However, when her roommates tried to wake her up, she did not respond and was found dead. They informed the matter to parents of Nagapujitha over the phone.

Her body was flown to Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. Sceptical about the demise, Naga Srinivas, father of the deceased, lodged a complaint with the Godavarikhani two town police.

Sub-inspector Shyam Patel went to Gandhi hospital to perform a postmortem.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.