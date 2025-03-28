MBBS student ragged by seniors at Nagarkurnool govt medical college

The first year MBBS student alleged that his seniors took away his cell phone, shared his photos, videos, and blackmailed him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 28th March 2025 8:38 pm IST
First year MBBS student ragged by seniors in Nagarkurnool Government Medical College.

Hyderabad: In an alleged case of ragging reported from Nagarkurnool, a student pursuing his first-year MBBS program at Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool was reportedly attacked and blackmailed by his seniors.

The student lodged a complaint with the police alleging that his seniors had ragged and thrashed him with a belt when he resisted it. The student also alleged that his seniors took away his cell phone, shared his photos, videos, and blackmailed him.

Nagrkurnool police who were investigating the case couldn’t be reached for a comment on the incident.

