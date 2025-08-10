MBT questions AIMIM’s development claims as Hyderabad areas remain flooded

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan on Sunday raised doubts over the claims of AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi and Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj regarding crores of rupees worth of development works.

Sharing a video of the situation in Amannagar following heavy rains on Saturday night, Amjedullah said, “It has been 15 months since Asaduddin Owaisi visited Amannagar and Tallabkatta during the assembly elections.”

Asad Uddin Owaisi (MP) & AIMIM President and Jaffer Hussain Mehraj (MLA) Yakutpura has been giving statements of getting crores of rupees sanctioned and grounding works, See the condition of Bhawani Nagar & Talabkatta areas under Yakutpura Assembly Constituency.



Amjedullah Khan expressed skepticism about the lack of action by the GHMC and HYDRAA in Aman Nagar and Tallabkatta following heavy rains last night. Several houses in low-lying areas of Yakutpura and other parts of the city were flooded. Residents voiced their anger at the administration for failing to act promptly and provide relief.