MBT seeks impartial probe into cases against Hyderabad Muslim women

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan on Friday, October 16, questioned the arrest and judicial remand of an 86-year-old Muslim woman in a case registered by Neredmet police, alleging disproportionate action against members of the Muslim community.

In a statement, he also questioned the arrest of a Muslim woman in connection with a case registered at Madannapet police station over an alleged incident involving meat waste being thrown towards a venue where a Ganesh Navratri food-distribution programme was being held.

Madannapet police registered FIR No 284/2026 on September 20 under Sections 196(2) and 299 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), naming Mohammed Imran Qureshi, Arshiya Begum and Mohammed Mustafa.

In the second case, Neredmet police registered FIR No. 876/2026 on October 14 under Sections 196(2), 299, 351(2) and 352 of the BNS against Noorjahan, 30, and Shainbiya Bibi, 86. Khan expressed concern over the older woman’s reported health problems and questioned the necessity and proportionality of her arrest and judicial remand.

Alleging that police were acting under pressure from groups staging protests and filing complaints, he urged the Hyderabad City Police and Malkajgiri Commissionerate to review both cases impartially and ensure that arrests were based on evidence and legal necessity.

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Khan also questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the arrests, asking whether the action against Muslim women was consistent with the party’s commitment to its “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” slogan and its outreach to minorities.

He questioned the silence of AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi, as well as Congress leaders associated with minority affairs, and urged them to raise the issue.

Khan called for equal treatment under the law, due process and an impartial investigation, irrespective of the religion of those involved.