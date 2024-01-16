MBT to commemorate death anniversary of AIMIM founder

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Thereek (MBT) party, is gearing up to commemorate the death anniversary of the founder of All India Majlis E Itthad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Nawab Bahadur Yaar Jung on Tuesday, January 16.

The MBT will hold a public meeting at the Dabeerpura Darwaza from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, preceded by Quran recital at the MBT Office Chanchalguda from 2:00 pm. MBT leaders will pay floral tributes at his grave in Musheerabad at 4:30 pm.

The MBT that gave the AIMIM a tough fight during the Telangana Assembly Polls is a breakaway group of the latter in 1993, formed by Mohammed Amanullah Khan.

Late Amanullah represented Chandrayangutta for five terms till 1999 – four times since 1978 on a Majlis ticket and once as an MBT contestant in 1994. He defeated the Majlis candidate Yousuf Bin Abdul Khader in 1994. In the year 1999, Amanullah Khan lost to Akbaruddin Owaisi by a margin of 11,920 votes and has been continuously winning the seat. However, the MBT still fields its candidates for the seat here.

The MBT contested from Yakatpura for the first time in 1994 and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan contested the election and won along with MBT president Mohd Amanullah Khan, who won the Chandrayangutta seat the same year.

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan later joined the AIMIM and contested from Yakatpura winning the elections from 1999 to 2014. In 2018, Ahmed Pasha Quadri contested the elections and won by defeating MBT president Farhatullah Khan.

Meraj was sent to Yakurpura after four-time former MLA Ahmad Pasha Qadari was asked to step down.

In 2023, MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan 2023 contested the poll as a candidate from Yakutpura, challenging AIMIM’s Jafer Hussain Meraj, who earlier led Nampally and won by a mere 878 votes.