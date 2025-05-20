World’s largest visa application centre opens in Dubai

The world’s largest visa centre, touted to process 10,000 visa applications daily, has been inaugurated in Dubai.

The new facility has been set up by VFS Global, a leader in trusted technology services empowering secure global mobility for governments and citizens. The centre is established in Wafi City. It is spread over 1,50,000 square feet, comprising trained visa processing professionals from 25 countries.

Visa felicitation

“Visa facilitation is a key enabler of talent attraction, tourism development, and international partnerships, all essential levers of our strategy to position Dubai as the world’s most connected and future-ready city,” director-general of Dubai’s department of economy and tourism was quoted as saying by Gulf Business.

“Operating in the UAE since 2004, our journey has been defined by unwavering commitment and a deep-rooted connection with this dynamic nation and its visionary leadership,” said founder and chief executive officer, VFS Global Group, Zubin Karkaria.

The CEO further said that over 20 years, the UAE has shown spectacular growth into a global hub for business, thought leadership, technology development, and innovation. “In line with Dubai’s rapid development, we are proud to launch the world’s largest Visa Application Centre, serving over 200 nationalities.”