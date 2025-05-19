Haj 2025: Over half million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

This represent 39 percent of the total Haj visas issued for this season.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2025 7:49 pm IST
A group of Haj pilgrims arriving at an international airport, warmly welcomed by officials.
Haj pilgrims welcomed on arrival at the airport. Photo: SPA

Riyadh: A total of 554,579 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) through air, land, and sea to perform Haj 1446 AH – 2025, as of Sunday, May 18.

According to the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, the arrivals were distributed as follows:

  • By land— 538,766
  • By air– 14,391
  • By sea‐ 1,422
These figures represent 39 percent of the total Haj visas issued for this season.

On Sunday, May 18, the Ministry of Interior announced that over one million pilgrims have benefited from the Makkah Route Initiative since its inception in 2017, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s dedication to enhancing pilgrim services.

As part of the Pilgrim Experience Program under Saudi Vision 2030, the initiative streamlines pre-travel procedures for pilgrims at 11 airports across seven countries: Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Morocco, Turkey, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Pilgrims started arriving in Makkah and Madinah from Dhul Qada 1, corresponding to April 29, marking the beginning of the Haj season of 2025.

In a series of welcoming messages posted across its official channels, the Ministry expressed joy at the pilgrims’ arrival, “Welcome, O Guests of Allah — your arrival is an honour and a joy for us.”

The Ministry also emphasised the importance of obtaining an official Haj permit, which ensures access to essential services, guarantees safety and comfort, and supports a spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.

