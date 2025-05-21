Mumbai: The Indian film industry boasts of numerous talented actors who have mesmerized audiences not only across the nation but also internationally. One such actor is Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik has emerged as one of the most well-liked and bankable actors, earning immense popularity both in India and abroad. He is known for his striking looks, acting and exceptional dancing skills.

Often referred to as Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik has not only built a strong reputation in the film industry but has also amassed impressive wealth over the years. Currently, he is making headlines for his much-awaited movie War 2, where he will be seen alongside South superstar Jr NTR.

Let’s take a look at Hrithik’s staggering net worth and where he stands among India’s richest actors.

Hrithik Roshan’s Net Worth in 2025

Hrithik Roshan is now officially one of the richest stars in Bollywood, with a net worth estimated at Rs 3100 crore, according to multiple reports. This immense fortune places him at rank 3 among India’s richest actors, trailing only behind Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna.

What’s more, Hrithik’s wealth surpasses several of the industry’s biggest names, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan. His earnings come not just from blockbuster films but also from high-profile brand endorsements and smart investments.

Movie Fees and Upcoming Projects

Hrithik reportedly charges between Rs 50 to Rs 100 crore per film, depending on the project. For his upcoming action-thriller War 2, the actor is said to be drawing a paycheck of around Rs 48 crore.

India’s Top 8 Richest Actors (As of May 2025)

Shah Rukh Khan – Rs 7500 crore

Nagarjuna – Rs 3572 crore

Hrithik Roshan – Rs 3100 crore

Salman Khan – Rs 2900 crore

Akshay Kumar – Rs 2500 crore

Aamir Khan – Rs 1862 crore

Chiranjeevi – Rs 1700 crore

Saif Ali Khan – Rs 1200 crore

Hrithik Roshan continues to reign as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated and financially successful actors. With War 2 and several exciting projects in the pipeline, fans can expect to see much more from this powerhouse performer in the coming years.