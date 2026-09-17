MC Stan takes a dig at Yung DSA? Deleted post sparks buzz

Since Yung DSA is currently gaining attention through Bigg Boss, fans wonder whether Stan was reacting to those comparisons and reminding everyone who the “original” is.

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MC Stan and Yung DSA in a social media post, with MC Stan taking a dig at Yung DSA.
Instagram - Yung DSA & MC Stan

Mumbai: After staying away from social media and the limelight for quite some time, MC Stan has returned with a cryptic post that has left fans guessing.

The Bigg Boss 16 winner shared an Instagram Story that read, “Mere jaisa banne ke liye 7 janam lena padega,” along with the word “Original.” However, Stan deleted the story shortly after posting it, making the message even more suspicious.

Several hip-hop pages believe the post could be a dig at rapper Yung DSA, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Comparisons between the two rappers have been circulating online, with some viewers pointing out similarities in their voices, fashion and overall style.

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The timing of Stan’s post has only added fuel to the speculation. Since Yung DSA is currently gaining attention through Bigg Boss, fans wonder whether Stan was reacting to those comparisons and reminding everyone who the “original” is.

However, Stan did not mention Yung DSA or Bigg Boss in his story. It is equally possible that the rapper was speaking generally about people copying his style or simply sharing a random thought. Unless Stan addresses the speculation himself, calling it a direct attack on Yung DSA would be premature.

Still, the decision to delete the post has ensured that the conversation is not going away anytime soon.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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