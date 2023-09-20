MCD official alleges assault by AAP legislator; FIR registered

New Delhi: An FIR has been filed by Delhi Police against Aam Aadmi Party (MLA) from Bawana, Jai Bhagwan Upkar, following accusations by the MCD’s Assistant Sanitary Inspector that the legislator assaulted civic body staffers during the execution of their duties.

As per the FIR document accessed by IANS, Mukesh Kumar, employed as an assistant sanitary inspector in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) Ward Number-28, Narela Zone, filed a formal complaint.

In his statement, Kumar detailed his responsibilities, which involve supervising sanitation workers within the ward.

The FIR further read that at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Kumar and sanitary inspector Nanhe Ram were overseeing cleaning operations conducted by the staff in the Shahbad Dairy area, precisely in front of the JE Store.

During this time, Upkar arrived at the scene, accompanied by his workers.

In a state of anger, he confronted the complainant, accusing them of neglecting cleanliness in his area while still receiving a salary. In response, Kumar clarified that his team was diligently cleaning Upkar’s area daily.

This exchange further infuriated Upkar, leading to verbal abuse directed at Kumar, as outlined in the complaint.

“Kumar proceeded to explain to Upkar that they were presently engaged in official government duties, and his interference was hindering their work. He assured Upkar that if the sanitation in his area was sub-par, they would promptly rectify it. In response, the MLA’s frustration escalated,” the FIR read.

“He physically grabbed Kumar by his collar and forcibly led him toward the main market area. Subsequently, he held Kumar by the neck and assaulted him. Additionally, when Nanhe Ram attempted to intervene, the MLA subjected him to misconduct as well, further complicating the situation,” read the FIR.

“A case has been registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station, invoking sections 186 (obstruction of a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from performing his duties), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) at Shahbad Dairy police station and further investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer.