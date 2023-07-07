McDonald’s continues to use tomato in its menu in Punjab

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th July 2023 10:48 pm IST
Tomato prices surge after Monsoon; cost hits Rs 80-100 per kg
Tomato prices surge after Monsoon; cost hits Rs 80-100 per kg

Chandigarh: Fast-food chain McDonald’s continues to serve tomato in its menu in the Punjab-Chandigarh region despite the sky-rocketing price of the vegetable, the company said on Friday.

The brand has a reliable and steady tomato supply in the region, which is qualified under its global food safety standards.

Also Read
‘Not loving it’: McDonald’s suspends tomato use as prices soar

The company has been investing in ground-breaking solutions to combat seasonal crop issues arising every year resulting in a supply shortage.

MS Education Academy

As a long-term sustainable solution to this concern, the company has made a pioneering move to employ sustainable agriculture practices, including hydroponically grown tomatoes in a completely controlled environment.

This cutting-edge technique ensures sustained supply of tomato at all times, the company said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th July 2023 10:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button