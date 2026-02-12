MEA avoids direct answer on US claim linking Russian oil to trade deal

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, February 12, again denied the United States’s claims that India will stop buying Russian oil as part of a broader India-US trade.

This comes a day after US Assistant Secretary of State S Paul Kapur reiterated the remarks made by President Donald Trump and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, saying India will reduce Russian oil imports as part of the broader trade arrangement.

“They (India) have actually been buying more US energy and, I think, that’s a promising possibility to substitute some US energy for the Russian energy and buying from other parts of the world,” Kapur had said.

In a recent call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Trump agreed to remove an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports if India “is committed to stop purchasing Russian Federation oil.”

Not answering in a firm yes or no, Jaiswal said its joint statement with the US remains the basis for a proposed interim trade agreement, and that the amendments in a White House fact sheet reflect the shared understandings.

“The joint statement is the framework and remains the basis of our mutual understanding in the matter. Both sides will now work towards implementing this framework and finalising the interim agreement,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

The revised fact sheet issued Tuesday removed the reference made regarding pulses.

“India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products,” it read.

“India intends to buy more American products and purchase over USD 500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, coal, and other products,” it read.

To a question on Trump’s Board of Peace, Jaiswal said India received an invitation for it, and New Delhi is currently considering it.

“As far as the Board of Peace is concerned, we have received an invitation from the US government to join the Board of Peace. We are currently considering this proposal and reviewing it,” he said.

Jaiswal said India has consistently supported efforts that promote peace, stability, and dialogue in West Asia.

“Our prime minister has also welcomed all such initiatives that pave the way for long-term and lasting peace in the entire region, including Gaza. So, with regard to the invitation to join the Board of Peace, we are presently reviewing it,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)