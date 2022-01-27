MEA Jaishankar tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and urged all those who have been in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

Earlier, on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and Frace and said this diplomatic relationship has steadily matured and it’s now an opportune time to take it to the next level.