MEA rejects Bangladesh’s allegations of Awami League activities in India

Dhaka: The interim government on Wednesday urged India to take immediate steps to ensure that no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any Bangladeshi national from its soil.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the government’s attention was drawn to reports that the “outlawed” Awami League has set up offices in India and urged Indian authorities not to allow or support “any such activities in any manner.”

It also sought “immediate closure of the political office(s) of the banned Bangladesh Awami League on Indian soil.”

A student-led movement toppled the Awami League regime on August 5, 2024, when then PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India.

“Any form of political activity campaigning against the interests of Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals, particularly by the absconding leaders/activists of a banned political party, staying on Indian soil, legally or illegally, including the establishment of offices, is an unambiguous affront against the people and State of Bangladesh,” the statement read.

It said “this development also risks upholding the good-neighbourly relations with India driven by mutual trust and mutual respect, and lends serious implications for the political transformation underway in Bangladesh.”

The statement feared the issue “might also trigger public sentiment in Bangladesh, which may in turn impact the ongoing efforts of the two countries in further enhancing the relationship between the two closest neighbours.”

“The government of Bangladesh, therefore, would urge the government of India to take immediate steps to ensure that no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any Bangladeshi national from being in the Indian soil…,” the statement added.

Hasina is being tried in absentia in numerous cases, including charges of committing crimes against humanity.