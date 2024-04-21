‘Meat’ thrown in UP village temple; 4 booked

Sikanderpur Police Station SHO Dinesh Pathak said a piece of meat was found in the Hanuman temple in the Maldah Chatti area on Saturday afternoon.

Ballia: Four people here have been booked in connection with an incidence of meat being found inside a temple here, Police said on Sunday.

When templegoers spotted the meat, they became infuriated and blocked the Sikandarpur-Belthra highway in protest.

The blockade was ended only after police assured the protesters of action against the culprits.

Pathak said on the complaint of Amber Pandey, an office bearer of a Hindu right wing group, an FIR under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (desecration of a place of worship) was registered against Ram Dayal, Ram Niwas, Kamaluddin, and Manzoor Hasan.

Force has been deployed in the village to prevent any flare-ups, police said.

