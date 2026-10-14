Medak farmer ends life over family property dispute

Hyderabad: A farmer was found dead in a field in Telangana’s Medak district on Wednesday, October 14. He is suspected to have died by suicide.

The deceased was identified as M Shankar. The incident occurred in Shankar Thanda in Shivampet mandal.

After being alerted, Shivampet mandal police reached the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Shivampet police said Shankar allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the field. He was reportedly depressed over a property dispute within the family.

A case of suspicious death has been registered, and further investigation is underway.