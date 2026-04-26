Telangana farmer dies by suicide as crop dries, loan stress mount

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old farmer from Telangana’s Medak district allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a tree near a temple when his crop withered away due to lack of irrigation water.

According to local reports, S Narendar Goud was a farmer from Variguntham village. He owned two acres of land and another two on lease. He took a loan of Rs 5 lakh, which was due.

However, even after digging two borewells, there was no water to grow his crop, and it soon dried.

Goud was in extreme mental stress over the thought of how to repay the loan money.

On Sunday, his body was found hanging near a temple located on the outskirts of Kowdipally Town.

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In a similar case, a 55-year-old farmer also succumbed to suicide in Adilabad after suffering a major loss due to crop failure. Gaddam Ram Reddy from Pathan village had a debt of Rs 10 lakh, which he was unable to repay.

He grew cotton on three acres of land belonging to him.