Woman farmer ends life in Telangana over harassment by financier

Hyderabad: A woman farmer died by suicide in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Friday, March 13, due to alleged harassment by a financier over a loan of Rs 1 lakh.

The incident occurred in Tandur mandal. The deceased, Lakshmi, failed to repay the loan after she suffered losses due to crop failure. The financier, Hanumanthu, began pressurising Lakshmi to repay the loan despite being asked to grant some time.

According to the police, Hanumathu abused Lakshmi in front of the villagers, due to which the woman felt humiliated and took the extreme step by consuming pesticide.

The police registered a case and handed over the Lakshmis body to her family after the postmortem.

Similar incident

In February, a 55-year-old tenant farmer in Adilabad died by suicide after he was unable to repay loans. The deceased, Gaddam Ram Reddy, was a resident of Pathan village in Bela mandal.

According to the police, Reddy was distressed after suffering a major loss due to crop failure. The farmer was cultivating cotton on three acres of land belonging to him.

Also Read Telangana farmer ends life in Adilabad over increasing debt

He was also cultivating crops on 20 acres of land that was leased to him by other people. Reddy borrowed Rs 10 lakh for the cultivation. However, he couldn’t make any profit. He consumed pesticides and died.