Telangana farmer ends life in Adilabad over increasing debt

Hyderabad: Distressed over increasing debt, a 55-year-old farmer died by suicide in Telangana’s Adilabad on Sunday, February 15.

The deceased, Gaddam Ram Reddy, was a resident of Pathan village in Bela mandal. According to the police, Reddy was distressed after suffering a major loss due to crop failure. The farmer was cultivating cotton on three acres of land belonging to him.

He was also cultivating crops on 20 acres of land that was leased to him by other people. Reddy borrowed Rs 10 lakh for the cultivation. However, he couldn’t make any profit. He consumed pesticides and died.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bela Madal Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar said, “Reddy was a tenant farmer and was unable to repay the loan for the past three years. A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).”