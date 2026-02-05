Telangana minister drives auto rickshaw ahead of municipal polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday, February 5, drove an autorickshaw in Siddipet district while campaigning for the municipal elections in the state that are slated for February 11.

Prabhakar drove the auto in Husnabad mandal from the Peddamma temple to the Yellamma temple while campaigning for a Congress candidate. A video shared on social media shows the minister driving the three-wheeler.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday, February 5, drive an autorickshaw in Siddipet district during the campaign for municipal elections.



Prabhakar drove the auto in Husnabad mandal from the Peddamma temple to the Yellamma temple while campaigning for the… pic.twitter.com/JVRtmclxNO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 5, 2026

Telangana municipal polls

On January 27, the Telangana Election Commission announced that the polling for the municpal elections is scheduled for February 11 and results will be declared on February 13. Polling for 116 municipalities and seven corporations will take place between 7 am and 5 pm on February 11. Any re-polls, if necessary, will take place on February 12.

The counting of votes will start from 8 am onwards on February 13, and the results will be declared soon after. As many as 28,456 candidates filed their nominations.

Election officials said that while 9,276 nominations were received during the first two days of the process, while the final day witnessed a sharp spike with 19,180 nominations filed.

Meanwhile, 12 Congress candidates were elected unanimously, according to figures released by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC).