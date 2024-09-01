‘Medals are home’: Alia Bhatt congratulates Indian athletes for their win at Paralympics 2024

Mumbai: Like every Indian right now, actor Alia Bhatt is also proud of para-athletes for winning medals for India.

Alia took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share a collage of the four athletes and congratulated them.

The collage features athletes Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Manish Narwal and Preeti Pal have all won medals for India.

“Congratulations, stars! 4 medals are home,” she captioned the post.

India has secured a total of five medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold medal, a silver, and three bronze medals.

Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2-Women’s 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday. She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey’s Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points).

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women’s 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women’s 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea’s Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8, while, India’s Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7.

India’s silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver in the men’s P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

Athlete Preethi Pal secured a bronze medal in the women’s T35 100 m race after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country’s expanding para-sports ecosystem. India’s participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India’s most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Alia will be seen headlining ‘Jigra.’

Recently, the makers of ‘Jigra’ announced a new release date for the film. The film was earlier supposed to be released on September 27, 2024, but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, “11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies.”

Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ‘Love & War.’ The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in ‘Alpha,’ a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent.

‘Alpha’ is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio’s popular 2023 Netflix series ‘The Railway Men.’

The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters.