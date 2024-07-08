Medical edu in Telangana gets a major upgrade with 11 new colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to establish 11 new medical colleges following approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC). This move is part of a broader initiative that saw a total of 113 new medical colleges approved across various states in India.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh received the highest number of approvals with 22 new colleges, followed by Maharashtra with 14, Rajasthan with 12, and Telangana with 11. Other states like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala also received approvals for new medical institutions.

List of Government Medical Colleges in Telangana:

Government Medical College, Jogulamba Government Medical College, Medak Government Medical College, Mulugu Government Medical College, Maheshwaram Government Medical College, Narsampet, Warangal district Government Medical College, Quthbullapur, Geetha Nagar, Malkajgiri Government Medical College, Yadadri Government Medical College, Narayanpet

List of Private Medical Colleges in Telangana:

Csita Christian Medical College and Hospital, Nizamabad Nova Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Jafferguda, Abdullapurmet Mandal Raja Rajeshwari Institute of Medical Sciences, Chitkul village, Patancheru mandal, Sangareddy

In a public notice dated July 6, the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) communicated its final decisions regarding the 113 applications to the respective medical institutions and colleges. “A list containing the application number of each of the 113 applications is attached with this public notice for general information,” stated J L Meena, a member of MARB.

The new medical colleges are required to have at least 200 beds and 20 ICU beds. This initiative is part of the NMC’s broader goal to establish medical colleges in every district of the country. Currently, India has 706 medical colleges.

This significant development in the state’s medical education infrastructure is expected to enhance healthcare services and provide more opportunities for aspiring medical students in Telangana.