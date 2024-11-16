Medico from Hyderabad found dead in Philippines

Hyderabad: A female medical student from Hyderabad, identified as Chintha Snigdha, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her hostel room in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday.

The 20-year-old was studying at the University of Perpetual Help-System and had been in her second year of medical studies.

Tragically, the incident occurred on what would have been her birthday, prompting her family to express their shock and grief.

Snigdha’s father, Amruth Rao, told the media that her classmates discovered her unconscious after visiting her to celebrate her birthday.

They immediately took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The family is now seeking assistance from the Indian government to facilitate the return of her body to India and to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Amruth Rao urged young people to reflect on how their actions might affect their families during this difficult time.