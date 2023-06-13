Medium intensity earthquake hits J&K, tremors felt in Delhi

A medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leading to tremors being felt in Delhi and other parts of North India.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported from the earthquake, IANS reported.

According to ANI, tremors from the earthquake were also felt in Delhi and other parts of North India.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/OyJTMLYeSm@ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/6Ezq3dbyNE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 13, 2023

A similar earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, including the country’s capital Islamabad. Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, prompting people to rush out of their offices and homes.

Kashmir is highly prone to earthquakes as it is located in a highly sensitive seismological region. In February, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Last month, a 6-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan, with tremors being felt in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from news agencies)