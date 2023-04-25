MedTech Innovation Meet to be held at T-Hub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: T-Hub in collaboration with the Atal Incubation Centre will host the MedTech Innovation Meet here on April 27. The event is being initiated to create awareness among people regarding contemporary developments in the healthcare sector through fireside chats, question and answer (Q&A) and networking.

Participants will have a chance to explore revolutionary healthcare technologies with pioneering startups.

The event will take place on April 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. (IST) at T- Hub.

The AIC T-Hub Health Program Doctors Meet-UP is being upheld by the Atal Development Mission. The Government of India’s led drive to make and advance a culture of development and entrepreneurship across the country.

For registrations, visit: https://bit.ly/41Lt6Gx