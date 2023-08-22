Meerpet gangrape case: Telangana Guv seeks detailed report

Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday asked for a detailed report about the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl by 3 men at her house in Nandanavanam Colony under the limits of Meerpet Police Station.

She asked the state chief secretary, DGP, and Rachakonda commissioner, to give a report within 48 hours.

She also asked the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Ranga Reddy District branch, to visit the victim’s house and provide all the necessary support her family requires immediately.

The accused, who barged into the victim’s house, sexually assaulted her at knife-point after threatening her brother and three other children.

The police registered a case and sent the victim to Sakhi centre for medical examination.

Police have constituted seven teams to apprehend the accused. They were scanning the CCTV footage as part of their efforts to track down the culprits.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D. S. Chauhan visited the crime scene and
also the Meerpet Police Station.

Meerpet police were questioning four suspects in the case.

The accused were said to be under the influence of ganja. They included a couple of rowdy sheeters.

The victim, a Dalit, is employed at a garment shop in Dilsukhnagar, while her
younger brother works as a helper in installing flexi.

After losing their parents a few months ago, they shifted to the colony and were residing with a relative.

(With inputs from agencies)

