Meerpet murder: Gurumurthy books tickets for ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ after killing wife

He watched the popular OTT black-comedy thriller 'Sookshmadarshini' and planned Madhavi's murder by taking cues from it.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th January 2025 3:29 am IST
Meerpet cooker murder case accused books movie tickets after murdering his wife.

Hyderabad: Shocking details are emerging about the Meerpet cooker murder case where a former army man butchered his wife and cooked her parts in a bucket with an electric heater, and then powdered the bones, all disposed of as part of the his plan to get away with the murder.

Gurumurthy, a resident of Jillelaguda killed his wife Venkata Madhavi on the day of Sankranthi, January 15, and then booked the tickets for the movie ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ to go along with his friend. The police reportedly summoned his friend for questioning in connection with the murder.

The police found through Gurumurthy’s call data that he made 8 calls after murdering his wife, one of them to his sister who lives in Badangpet.

Once the DNA and clues team reports come out, the investigation in the case could further progress.

As per reports, the police has been considering showing the household items like the bucket used for cooking the body parts, utensils used, the tools used to grind the bones, and other items as circumstantial evidence to the court.

