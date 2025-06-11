MeeSeva crosses 20 cr transactions, serves 1.33 cr citizens in FY25

Hyderabad: Telangana’s flagship digital service platform, MeeSeva, has crossed a major milestone of 20 crore transactions as of June 9, 2025, highlighting its growing impact in delivering transparent and citizen-friendly services.

In the financial year 2024–25, MeeSeva served 1.33 crore citizens, handling transactions worth Rs.7,150 crore.

Launched in 1999 with just four basic bill payment services, MeeSeva has evolved into one of India’s largest state-run e-Governance platforms. It is now integrated with DigiLocker, T-Wallet, Aadhaar, and e-KYC, ensuring secure and verified digital transactions.

MeeSeva services are accessible through multiple channels:

108 government-run centers in urban areas

4,500+ franchise centers across both urban and rural regions

500+ Palle Samagra Seva Kendralu (PSSKs) managed by women in villages

The MeeSeva online portal

The MeeSeva mobile app, available on Android and iOS

MeeSeva has emerged as a role model in e-Governance. It has received both national and international recognition for making government services more efficient and reducing the need for citizens to visit government offices.

The Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE\&C) Department and Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) thanked all MeeSeva operators, department staff, tech partners, and the citizens of Telangana for contributing to this achievement.

Looking ahead, MeeSeva plans to expand its services and adopt new technologies to strengthen the vision of a Digital Telangana.