Meet 18-yr-old Kashmir girl who entered Guinness World Records

Kashmiri girl who entered Guinness World Records
Kashmiri girl Rutba Showkat (Image: X)

An 18-year-old Kashmir girl Rutba Showkat secured her place in the Guinness World Records.

The teenager achieved it by crafting an astonishing 250 paper boats in just one hour.

From martial arts to origami

Rutba who is an accomplished martial artist with over 50 state and national-level medals discovered her passion for origami during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With sports academies closed, she turned to art and soon earned a spot in the India Book of Records.

Following the success, she decided to aim for the Guinness World Records.

Kashmir girl become role model after entering Guinness World Records

Her journey wasn’t easy. She faced two failed attempts before finally succeeding on her third try.

Before her Guinness World Records achievement, Rutba had already made her mark in the India Book of Records.

Now, she is a inspiration for young girls in Kashmir.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th June 2025 11:19 am IST

