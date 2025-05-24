Meet 27-yr-old who made Rs 8,500 crore on YouTube

Hyderabad: In today’s world, social media stars are not just famous — they’re also super rich. From Instagram models to YouTube gamers, influencers are now earning millions through videos, ads, brand deals, and their own businesses. These online creators are building huge fan bases and turning their fame into real money.

Meet MrBeast: The Billion-Dollar Creator

One of the most inspiring stories is that of MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson. At just 27 years old, he has become a billionaire with a net worth of $1 billion USD, which is around Rs. 8,522 crore (as of May 2025).

MrBeast is now the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. What’s amazing? He didn’t inherit any money. He earned it all by creating content on YouTube.

How It All Started

MrBeast began making videos when he was just 12 years old. His early videos were about games and funny topics. In 2017, he became famous with a video where he counted to 100,000 — it took him 44 hours! That video got millions of views and made him a star.

From YouTube to Business

MrBeast didn’t stop at just making videos. He started businesses like:

MrBeast Burger – A food delivery chain

– A food delivery chain Feastables – A chocolate brand that made over Rs. 85 crores ($10 million)

– A chocolate brand that made over Rs. 85 crores ($10 million) Juice Funds – A company that helps other creators grow

– A company that helps other creators grow He also invests in Bitcoin and NFTs

MrBeast is also known for his kind heart. He gives away cars, cash, and even paid for 1,000 people’s eye surgeries. He started a charity called Beast Philanthropy and says he wants to give away all his money before he dies.