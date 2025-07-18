Mumbai: All eyes are now on the much-anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss 19. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is expected to kick off in the last week of August. According to sources close to the development, the promo shoot with Salman is set to take place very soon.

This season is likely to run for five months, and there’s been a lot of buzz around the contestant lineup. While several celebrities from the entertainment industry have been approached, some have declined, some are still in talks, and a few are in advanced stages of finalising their participation.

Meera Deosthale accepts Bigg Boss 19

The latest buzz is that popular television actress Meera Deosthale, known for her role as Chakor in Udaan, has accepted the offer to join Bigg Boss 19. As per sources and social media chatter, Meera is currently in meetings with the makers. Interestingly, she was also in talks for the show last year, but things didn’t materialise due to budget issues.

Deosthale, a recipient of the Gold Award, has also been seen in shows like Gud Se Meetha Ishq and Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai.

Meanwhile, the first confirmed female contestant is Hyderabad-based YouTuber Priya Reddy, popularly known as Kirak Khala.

