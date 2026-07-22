Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is often in the spotlight for not just his films, but also personal life. This time, it is a lesser-known member of his extended family who has made headlines. Television actor Eva Grover has opened up about her troubled marriage to Hyder Ali Khan, Aamir’s stepbrother, making shocking allegations of domestic abuse while also revealing the difficult circumstances he is currently living in.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Eva, known for shows like Karishma Kaa Karishma, Shararat and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, recalled that she met Hyder through a mutual friend. After just 18 days of dating, the two eloped and got married in 2000 as her mother opposed the relationship.

Eva alleged that she was unaware Hyder was living with schizophrenia at the time of their marriage. She claimed that just three days after their wedding, he physically assaulted her, and the abuse continued for years. According to her, his growing paranoia and alcohol addiction further worsened the situation. Despite trying to save the marriage, Eva decided to file for divorce after the birth of their daughter.

She also claimed that Aamir Khan was aware of her struggles and said she had heard that the actor believed she was making the wrong decision by marrying Hyder. However, she chose to ignore the warning at the time.

Speaking about Hyder’s current condition, Eva said he is now living in extreme hardship. She revealed that Hyder has no permanent home, sometimes stays in a chawl or with friends, and struggles even for basic necessities like food. While reflecting on their painful past, Eva said she feels sympathy for him and hopes he eventually finds peace.

“Today, Hyder is not in a good condition. He has no house and struggles even for food. Sometimes, someone lets him stay in a chawl, sometimes a friend helps him. I feel sad. Whatever happened, happened, but from a humanitarian point of view, he was once my husband. He is surrounded by people who keep giving him alcohol. There is no one to look after him. I only pray that when his time comes, he finds peace. He has suffered a lot.”

For the unversed, Hyder Ali Khan is the son of Shanaz, the second wife of late film producer Tahir Hussain, making him Aamir Khan’s stepbrother. Tahir Hussain later returned to his first wife, Zeenat Hussain, before his death in 2010.