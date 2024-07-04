Meet Abhay Deol at Virat Kohli’s new cafe in Hyderabad, when?

Fans and music enthusiasts alike can look forward to an unforgettable evening filled with music, energy, and Abhay Deol's unique blend of entertainment

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2024 3:44 pm IST
Meet Abhay Deol at Virat Kohli's new cafe in Hyderabad this Sat
Abhay Deol (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Renowned actor Abhay Deol, known for his diverse roles in Bollywood classics like ‘Dev D’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,’ has stepped into a new realm — DJing. Having recently debuted as a DJ, he is now poised to bring his newfound passion to Hyderabad with an electrifying performance.

Following successful performances in several cities, he is gearing up for a spectacular night at Virat Kohli’s newly launched restaurant, One8 Commune, located in Hitec City. This performance is part of his tour titled ‘ONE NIGHT ONLY.’

Abhay Deol Event Details

  • Date: July 6, Saturday
  • Venue: One8 Commune, Hitec City, Hyderabad

Ticket Information

For tickets and reservations, interested attendees can contact One8 Commune directly.

MS Education Academy

Fans and music enthusiasts alike can look forward to an unforgettable evening filled with music, energy, and Abhay Deol’s unique blend of entertainment. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness Abhay Deol’s DJing prowess live in action!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2024 3:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button