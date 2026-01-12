Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend [Photos]

The buzz began after Nora’s recent trip to Morocco, where she was spotted attending a match during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Published: 12th January 2026 4:25 pm IST
Nora Fatehi and Achraf Hakimi
Nora Fatehi and Achraf Hakimi (Instagram)

Mumbai: A new day, a new celebrity romance rumour and this time, the internet’s spotlight is firmly on Nora Fatehi. The Bollywood dancer-actor has found herself at the centre of dating speculation after reports surfaced linking her to Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi.

While neither Nora nor Hakimi has confirmed the rumours, online chatter continues to grow.

How the rumours started

The buzz began after Nora’s recent trip to Morocco, where she was spotted attending a match during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Soon after, Nora shared celebratory Instagram stories, revealing that the team she was supporting, Morocco, had emerged victorious.

“Mubarak

What appeared to be a simple show of support quickly turned into gossip fodder. Fans speculated that her presence at the match might be more personal than professional. The rumours intensified when Reddit users noticed that Achraf Hakimi had liked one of Nora’s Instagram posts from the game, sparking theories of a possible connection.

Ok ! SO Achraf Hakimi has liked Nora Fatehi’s latest Instagram post 🧐
byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Adding more fuel to the fire, an insider told Hindustan Times, “Nora’s trip to Morocco for the football game raised eyebrows and fuelled speculation that she’s dating a footballer. It appears to be Achraf Hakimi. Though neither has commented, his interaction with her post has added to the buzz.”

So far, both Nora and Hakimi have maintained silence, keeping fans guessing.

Who is Achraf Hakimi?

Achraf Hakimi Mouh, 27, is one of the world’s top right-backs and currently plays for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Born in Madrid to Moroccan parents, he represents Morocco internationally and captains the national team.

Achraf Hakimi (Instagram)

Known for his speed, attacking prowess, and versatility, Hakimi was instrumental in Morocco’s historic semi-final run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first African team to achieve the feat. He has won major titles with Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and PSG, including the UEFA Champions League.

Achraf Hakimi (Instagram)

Nora Fatehi’s professional update

Even as her personal life grabs headlines, Nora Fatehi continues to expand her global footprint. Last year, she made her American television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing her international single What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) with Jamaican singer Shenseea.

Nora Fatehi (Instagram)

She recently teased a collaboration with global music icons David Guetta and Ciara during Guetta’s Mumbai concert and is set to appear next in the much-anticipated horror film Kanchana 4.

