Meet actress who earned Rs 3,610 crore at box office [2023 – 2025]

Mumbai: Many actresses come and go in the film industry. Some struggle for years without much recognition, while a rare few earn a golden ticket to stardom and make it big in no time. And then there’s Rashmika Mandanna, an actress who came, saw, worked, and conquered the box office like a true queen!

In just a short span, Rashmika has delivered back-to-back blockbusters and collected a jaw-dropping Rs 3610 crore at the box office, leaving several top Bollywood actresses, including Deepika Padukone, behind in terms of numbers.

Animal to Pushpa: Every Film a Massive Hit

It all began with the massive success of ‘Animal’ (2023) alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which earned Rs 901 crore globally. Then came the much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ with Allu Arjun, which turned out to be a tsunami at the box office with a whopping Rs 1706 crore collection.

She followed it up with ‘Chhaava’ opposite Vicky Kaushal (Rs 805 crore), and her latest release, ‘Sikandar’ with Salman Khan, has already crossed Rs 200 crore and is still running in theatres.

With these numbers, Rashmika has proven she’s not just a national crush, but a full-blown box office queen!

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming movie

On the professional front, she isn’t slowing down either. Rashmika has an exciting lineup with films like ‘The Girlfriend’, ‘Kubera’, and ‘Thama’making her one of the most in-demand actresses in Indian cinema today.