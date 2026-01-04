Meet August, the Gurgaon cat who built a Rs 4.5 lakh brand

Hyderabad: What started as a fun Instagram page for a ginger cat named August has turned into one of India’s most talked-about pet success stories. Managed by her human from Gurgaon and Nagaland, August earned over Rs. 4.5 lakh in a single year, as revealed through a rare income report posted on her Instagram page on December 30. This transparency caught the attention of social media users, showcasing the potential of pet influencers in India’s creator economy.

A Slow Start, But Consistent Growth

August’s journey didn’t begin with viral fame or big brand deals. The account started the year with no earnings. Growth came gradually. In February, the account made Rs. 33,000, but March saw earnings drop back to zero. Then, in April, the account saw a major jump, earning Rs. 1.4 lakh in a single month. The rest of the year was marked by a mix of quiet phases and busy brand campaigns. December ended strong with Rs. 95,000, pushing the total income for the year beyond Rs. 4.5 lakh.

The Secret to Success: Style and Consistency

The key to August’s success was consistency, combined with a distinctive fashion style. The cat became a fashion icon with pearl necklaces, oversized bows, bindis, and couture-inspired looks. August’s content was built on regular posting and strong audience engagement, rather than relying on a single viral moment. In a heartfelt caption, August’s owner reflected on the journey, saying, “Started from scratch, ended with progress. A reminder that small beginnings still matter.”

The Growing Pet Influencer Industry

August’s success story highlights the growing influence of pet-focused content in India’s digital landscape. As brands in categories like pet food, grooming, and lifestyle products target niche audiences, pet influencers like August have become valuable partners for marketing campaigns. This trend points to a bright future for pet-led social media accounts in the Indian creator economy.