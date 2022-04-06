Meet confirm TOP 2 finalists of Lock Upp, read tweets

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut-hosted ‘Lock Upp’ has been the topic of discussion among the reality show fans since it started streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player in February. The show is slowly sailing towards finale which is expected to take place in the second week of May. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

In the past weeks, the show witnessed many additions and eliminations which kept audience hooked to the screens. Currently, Lock Upp has 12 contestants left in the race — Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Saisha Shinde, Karanvira Bohra, Ali Merchant and Mandana Karimi.

Lock Upp Top 2 Finalists

Social media platforms, especially Twiiter is buzzing with posts discussing about the probable winner and finalists of Lock Upp. Considering the contestants’ popularity, their gameplay since the day 1 and the Twitter buzz, the top 2 contestants who are going to enter the finale are — Munawar Faruqui and

Payal Rohatgi. Viewers strongly believe that one from the above above two mentioned inmates will be announced as the winner of the show, as per the way the game is heading.

So it looks like 2 extremists will be the top 2 , one is straightforward whereas other is trying to fake it all & hide his real image ,one is making mistakes while other is using people to play his game .#MunawarFaruqui #PayalRohtagi #LockUpp — Manish Sharda (@mani7raj) April 6, 2022

The way game is heading I guess top 2 will be #Munawar and #PayalRohatgi from game point of view #lockUpp #LockUppWithKangana — Pragati More 🇮🇳 (@Pragatimore3) March 29, 2022

#PayalRohatgi is killing it in #lockUpp Liking her game. Rest everyone is extremely predictable. Munawar making everyone dance to his tunes is getting boring. Only Payal has decoded his game. So these are the perfect top 2. Most ugly is poonam & anjali. Their personality sucks! — S monn (@SMon2574) March 31, 2022

It can also be noted that Munawar and Payal are standing out as the strongest contenders on Kangana‘s show. The host, too, is often seen hailing them for playing the game smartly.

However, we will have to wait for the finale episode to air to know who grabbed the top 2 positions in Lock Upp.

Who do you think will reach top 2? Do you also think Munawar and Payal are deserving fianlists? If yes, do mention the reason in the comments section below.