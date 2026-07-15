Meet Erin Kim, Mahesh Babu’s South Korean daughter-in-law

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu’s family has welcomed a new bahu, and she is already grabbing attention online. The Telugu superstar’s nephew Siddharth Galla has tied the knot with his South Korean partner, Erin Kim, during dreamy wedding celebrations at Lake Como in Italy.

Pictures from the festivities show the newlyweds posing together as the Galla and Ghattamaneni families celebrate their union. Erin’s traditional Indian looks have particularly caught the attention of fans, with many curious to know more about Mahesh Babu family’s South Korean bahu.

Siddharth Galla is the younger son of Mahesh Babu’s sister Padmavathi Ghattamaneni and businessman and former MP Galla Jayadev. He is also the younger brother of Tollywood actor Ashok Galla.

Unlike his actor brother, Siddharth has mostly stayed away from the entertainment industry and public attention. However, his wedding to Erin has now placed the couple in the spotlight.

With Erin officially joining the Galla-Ghattamaneni family, fans have been showering the newlyweds with love. Her traditional looks and the couple’s Indian-South Korean wedding have made Mahesh Babu family’s newest bahu the latest topic of conversation online.