Meet Ertugrul actor, Virat Kohli’s doppleganger who is trending now

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is one of the biggest cricket stars in the world. In India, he’s a household name and loved by millions. He’s not just famous for cricket but also known as a top brand ambassador. People admire him for his confidence, looks, and energy.

Kohli is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, one of the top stars in the film industry. The couple is always in the news. Right now, Kohli is busy playing in IPL 2025.

But while he is busy on the field, a photo has gone viral online. It shows someone who looks exactly like him — in a Turkish drama!

Virat Kohli’s Lookalike

Fans on social media were shocked to see a Turkish actor who looks just like Kohli. His name is Cavit Çetin Günîr. He plays Doğan Bey in the popular show Diriliş: Ertuğrul. The actor’s beard and strong features reminded many people of Kohli.

Sometimes, I find myself lost in thought about that unforgettable moment when #ViratKohli stepped into the world of Diriliş Ertuğrul as Dogan Bey, bringing a unique twist to the legendary Turkish series. https://t.co/sY8O3IfVbV pic.twitter.com/E7BGgpVxdb — Asad Khan (@asad96khan) March 21, 2025

Internet Reacts with Jokes

A Reddit user posted a picture with the caption, “Anushka Sharma’s husband’s TV show debut.” The internet went wild. Some fans joked, “Is Virat acting now?” while others said, “Even Anushka might get confused!”

Was watching the Turkish web series on Netflix Resurrection: Ertugrul & Surprised to see Virat Kohli doing a cameo in it 😂. pic.twitter.com/oKA5VKYrpz — SnEhA KuMaR ReDdY (@snehakumarreddy) August 23, 2022

Brilliant acting by Virat kohli in a Turkish Drama Ertugrul. pic.twitter.com/vBlkHhyXdW — Abu Huraira (@Huraira0000) May 6, 2020

Is this Virat Kohli in a Turkish movie? pic.twitter.com/0XRfGaXqxl — Ishita Kapoor (@maiaisikyuhu) March 22, 2025

What is Virat Kohli doing in a Turkish drama?😳 pic.twitter.com/nw1MGplUFG — sshuklaa (@Picassaa24) March 26, 2025

Who is Cavit Çetin Günîr?

Cavit is a well-known Turkish actor. He became famous for his role in Ertugrul, a show about a warrior from history. The series is popular in many countries, including India.