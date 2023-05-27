Meet first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: The much-loved reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, known for its drama, entertainment, and controversies, is gearing up for its grand premiere in June. Superstar Salman Khan, who will be hosting the second season, announced it officially with a short teaser on Thursday. It will stream on Jio Cinema and Voot.

A total of 10 contestants will be taking part in the show whose identities have been kept under wraps, adding an element of surprise and speculation to the mix.

Anurag Dobhal confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 2?

According to sources close to the production, popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal is the first confirmed contestant of the latest season of BB OTT. Anurag aka UK 07 Rider is said to be the No.1 Moto Vlogger in India and currently has more than 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘The UK 07 Rider’. He hails from Dehradun and enjoys a massive fan following of 3.5M on Instagram.

Sources have it Anurag is the first contestant who has signed BB OTT 2. Let’s wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

Contestants List

Other popular celebrities who are speculated to take part in the show are Zaid Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, among others.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.